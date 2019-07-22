ICT ministerial meeting in Tehran stress ‘brighter future, end of monopoly’

TEHRAN – The final statement of the quadripartite meeting of ICT ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Russia highlighted attempts ‘to create a brighter future for regional nations and deal with monopoly.’

“We attempt to create a brighter future for all the nations in the region and deal with monopoly,” the statement which was released on Sunday by the Iranian Information and Communication Technology Ministry’s website reads.

“With political will, resistance and multilateral participation most complicated problems can be solved and effective practical approaches can be implemented”

The Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Konstantin Noskov, the Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Ramin Quluzade, and the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority, Omer Abdullah Karagozoglu, attended the meeting, which was held on July 17 in Tehran.

The meeting was held aiming to expand ICT and economic relations between regional countries. The four ministers shared their latest national achievements in the field of ICT.

The ministers agreed on holding eight regional startup events, two events in each country, in the near future.

Development of industrial cooperation, meeting educational demands of startups to expand their markets, development of ICT services and education for local and regional businesses, reviewing different methodologies by each country to boost its startup ecosystem, and boosting links between investors were amongst the issues that were also discussed during the meeting.

During the Bakutel 2018 exhibition, which was held on December 2018 in Baku, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey planned to invest $500,000 each on establishing a regional startup center.

SB/MG