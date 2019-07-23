Health tourism: Iran is the world capital of rhinoplasty

TEHRAN – If you have chosen Iran as your destination for rhinoplasty, you need to know that you’re traveling to the world’s capital of rhinoplasty, ISNA cited in a recent article.

“Rhinoplasty in Iran has the highest average annual rate among all countries in the world. Apart from the health tourists, the Iranians are also interested in rhinoplasty. This has led to an increase in the number of experienced doctors, specialized clinics, and the quality of health care services.”

The article says that rhinoplasty in Iran begins with the friendly and specialized consultation with the doctor. At the end of the meeting, the patient will have a better idea of the outcome of their surgery. The new technologies, taking into account age, gender, and race, help you to get the best possible outcome.

In addition to the technological innovations and expert doctors, the cost of a nose job in Iran is also incredible. The agencies providing medical tourism services, plan a complete trip for rhinoplasty in Iran in seven days. This package includes treatment visa, hotel, transfers, doctor’s visit, the surgery, the post-operative care, and the revision, which will eventually cost less than half of the cost of this surgery in the United States or Europe.

Hair transplant in Iran

Hair transplant in Iran has made remarkable progress over the past years. All new methods of hair transplant are carried out in Iran. FIT, FUT, and SUT are the most popular methods of this cosmetic surgery in Iran.

The whole hair transplant surgeries are performed in subspecialty clinics with VIP rooms and the newest technologies of this field. Apart from the method of hair transplant, you can choose the final style of your hair and the manner of hair extension line. The whole suggested patterns by your doctor are also designed to fit the special shape of your head and the result will be completely natural.

Hair transplant in Iran is not limited only to the hair and bread and mustache transplant in Iran are also among your options. The costs of hair transplant just like rhinoplasty have a significant difference with the similar surgeries in the United States or Europe. The usual cost would be around one-third of the cost of the same surgery in the United States and a bit less than half of the cost of this surgery in European countries.

Many domestic experts say that medical tourism in Iran produces win-win outcomes as the country yields considerable benefits to international health-care seekers, offering affordable yet quality treatment services.

Iranian hospitals admitted 70,000 foreign patients over the last [Iranian calendar] year (March 2018 – March 2019), said the head of medical tourism department at the Ministry of Health. According to Saeid Hashemzadeh, 169 hospitals which have the necessary permits, admit foreign patients in Iran, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Some 90% of foreign patients in Iran are from Afghanistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and other countries around the Persian Gulf, Hashemzadeh explained.

“The number of foreign patients in Iran grew by 1.5 percent over the last year compared to its preceding year; and this year we expect the figure to double as we have done some medical marketing.”

Medical tourism made an economic contribution of around $1.2 billion to the country in the last Iranian calendar year (March 2018-March 2019), according to data compiled by the medical tourism department at the Ministry of Health.

AFM/MG