Children impressed by “Am I a Wolf?” at Russia Insomnia animation festival   

TEHRAN – Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moein’s acclaimed movie “Am I a Wolf?” won the Children’s Dreams award at the 7th Insomnia International Animation Film Festival in Kaluga, Russia, the organizers have announced.

The movie tells the story of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

Produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, “Am I a Wolf?” has been screened in several international events and won awards from some of them. The short animated movie was honored with a New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival in May.

The Insomnia Grand Prix went to “Five Minutes to Sea” by Russian director Natalia Mirzoyan, while “Sweet Night” by Lia Bertels from Belgium won the Professional Prize, which is awarded to the best film in the international competition of professionals.

The Debyutoria Prize, the award for best film in the international competition of young filmmakers, was presented to “Daughter” by Daria Kashcheeva from the Czech Republic.

“Flow”, a Netherlands-France co-production directed by Adriaan Lokman, received the Equilibristics Prize for experimental film.

The Special Prize was given to “Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves” directed by Chintis Lundgren from Estonia, France and Croatia.

The Special Distinction of the Jury was shared among “A Bus” by Chinese director Wenyu Li, “Lola the Living Potato” by Leonid Shmelkov from France and Russia, and “The Diver” by Ula Voitova from France.

The award for best music video went to “Bouge Ton Coeur” by Andrea Schneider from Switzerland.

The Insomnia International Animation Film Festival was held from July 18 to 22.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moein’s acclaimed movie “Am I a Wolf?”.

