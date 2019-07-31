Leader reacts to execution of two Bahraini activists

TEHRAN – The Arabic Twitter account of the Office for Preserving and Promoting the Works of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has posted a tweet to react to the recent execution of two young Bahraini political activists by the al-Khalifa regime.

“The oppression and cruelty will not last long, and the decision and will of the justice-seeking nations will eventually prevail,” the tweet read, according to the Mehr news agency.

On July 27, Bahrain executed two pro-democracy activists (Ahmad al-Malali, 24, and Ali Hakim al-Arab, 25,) on two separate cases, defying widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to prisoners in mass trials.

SP/PA

