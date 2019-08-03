Tehrani blood donors enjoy queue management app

TEHRAN – An application of online queue management system for Tehrani blood donors was introduced during a ceremony held on the occasion of the national blood donor day, July 31, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

The managing director of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization’s (IBTO) department in Tehran, Seyyed Morteza Tabatabaei, and the director of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Ali Asghar Peyvandi, attended the ceremony.

Fortunately, the application provides facilities for blood donors to find the best time for going to blood transfusion centers, Tabatabaei said.

Developed by Iranian engineers, the app covers three blood transfusion centers in Tehran and two other centers will be added soon, he said.

50 million Iranians donate blood in 45 years

Since the establishment of the IBTO on July 31, 1974, some 50 million Iranians have donated blood, the IBTO head, Ali Akbar Pour Fat’hollah, said.

He added that the first generation of blood donors are now retired and the young generation should be active in donating blood.

In February 2018, the IBTO announced that with the blood donation rate of 27 per 1,000 people, Iran attained the first place among 21 countries in Eastern Mediterranean region.

According to WHO, blood transfusion saves millions of lives every year. It can help in the proper management of women experiencing bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anaemia, patients with inherited disorders such as thalassemia, and victims of trauma, emergencies, disasters and accidents.

Dialysis filter production technology imported

On Tuesday evening, an agreement was signed between an Iranian company and a Swiss company for importing the technology for producing dialysis filters.

Iran needs 5.4 million dialysis filters annually.

As reported, the Swiss company has eight branches worldwide and export its products to 51 countries.

