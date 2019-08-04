Yazd festival offering local Iranian dishes

TEHRAN – A wide variety of dishes, indigenous to many corners of Iran, are being offered to visitors under one roof in the city of Yazd, central Iran.

The gastronomy festival also features foods of various Iranian nomads and tribes, ISNA reported.

Iranian cooking can be seen as a metaphor for the country itself: It’s tart, sweet, fragrant and vastly complex. It's one of the world's oldest, yet largely obscure, culinary landscapes, with roots dating back to the Persian Empire.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

Organized in close collaboration with the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the festival will be running through August 16.

