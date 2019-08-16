Iranian ambassador submits credentials to Algerian interim president

TEHRAN – Iran’s newly-appointed plenipotentiary ambassador to Algeria has submitted his credentials to Algerian interim president Abdelkader Bensalah.

In the meeting which was held on Thursday, Hossein Mashalchizadeh described relations between Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Algeria as friendly, emphasizing the determination of the Islamic Republic for strengthening and expanding relations in various fields with Algiers, Mehr reported.

For his part, Bensaleh conveyed his warmest greetings to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and wished evermore success for the ambassador in his new post in line with strengthening bilateral ties.

Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel and head of Algeria’s Presidential Office also attended the meeting.

Mashalchizadeh replaced Reza Ameri, former Iranian ambassador to Algeria.

