Bojnurd to host Iran, Turkmenistan cultural festival

TEHRAN – A cultural festival putting the spotlight on commonalities between Iran and Turkmenistan will open today in the northeastern Iranian city of Bojnurd.

The event will be hosting a delegation of 20 Turkmen artists in the fields of handicrafts and ritual and traditional dance as well as a number of Iranian artists.

Organized by Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), the two-day festival aims at expanding cultural relations between the two countries.

Photo: A poster for Iran and Turkmenistan common cultural festival.

ABU/YAW

