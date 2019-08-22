Iran start Volleyball U19 World Championship on high note

TEHRAN – Titleholders Iran defeated Bulgaria 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20) at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Thursday.

Amirhossein Toukhteh had 27 points for Iran and Denis Karyagin led Bulgaria with 21 points.

Iran will face Czech Republic in Pool B on Friday.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing across four pools from August 21 to 30.

The pool stage of the competition takes place over the first five days of the tournament.