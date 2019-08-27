Iran ease past Cuba at FIVB U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Cuba 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-22) at the 2019 FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Iran’s Bardia Saadat was top scorer of the game with 23 points and Alexei Ramirez Masso bagged 18 points for Cuba.

The defending champions will meet Russia in the competition’s quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Also, Italy will play Japan, Argentina face Bulgaria and Belarus meet Egypt in other quarterfinal matches.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing across four pools from August 21 to 30.

The competition is being held in Tunis, Tunisia.