Iran to play Japan at FIVB U19 World Championship 5th place

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Bulgaria 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-15) at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Thursday.

Mohammad Vakili’s boys will face Japan on Friday for the 5th place.

Bardia Saadat scored a match-high 25 points for Iran and Georgi Tatarov had 13 points for Bulgaria.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing across four pools from August 21 to 30.

The competition is being held in Tunis, Tunisia.