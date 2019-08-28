Iran beaten by Russia at FIVB U19 World C'ship QF

TEHRAN – Titleholders Iran failed to qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship semifinals after losing to Russia on Wednesday.

Mohammad Vakili’s team lost to Russia 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23).

Roman Murashko led the Russian team with 25 points, while Bardia Saadat had 22 points for Iran.

Iran are scheduled to meet Bulgaria at the classification 5th-8th place on Thursday.

The Iranian team have already defeated Bulgaria 3-1 in the preliminary round.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing across four pools from August 21 to 30.

The competition is being held in Tunis, Tunisia.