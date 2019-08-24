Iran victorious over Colombia at Volleyball U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran came from behind to beat Colombia 3-1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13) in Pool B of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Saturday.

Bardia Saadat scored a match-high 19 points and Jharold Caicedo led Colombian team with 17 points.

Defending champions Iran started the competition with a 3-1 win over Bulgaria but were shocked by a 3-0 defeat against Czech Republic.

Iran will meet Italy on Sunday.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing across four pools from August 21 to 30.

The top four teams in each group will all advance to the last-16 of the tournament with the final scheduled for August 30.