Czech Republic stun holders Iran at Volleyball U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Czech Republic overpowered Iran at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Friday.

Sixth seeds Czech Republic defeated defending champions Iran in straight sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-22) in Pool B in Tunisia.

Matous Drahonovsky led Czech Republic with 18 points and Amirhossein Toukhteh scored 17 points for Iran.

Iran had started the campaign with a 3-1 win over Bulgaria on Thursday.

Iran will meet Colombia and Italy on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing across four pools from August 21 to 30.

The top four teams in each group will all advance to the last-16 of the tournament with the final scheduled for August 30.