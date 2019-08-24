Ali Hatami’s “Fisherman’s Story” raises funds for flood victims

TEHRAN – The Giti Theater Troupe performed a reading of legendary Iranian filmmaker and writer Ali Hatami’s play “The Fisherman’s Story” at Tehran’s Sangelaj Hall last night to raise funds for the survivors of the flood in Mamulan, a city in Lorestan Province that was almost totally devastated by the floods in March.

Ruhollah Jafari was the director of the performance and Mohammadreza Azadfar, Arian Gholami, Shahab Abbasian, Hamid Rahimi, Kamiar Mohebbi and Negar Abedi were the members of the cast.

“The Fisherman’s Story” is one of the few plays written by Hatami who was mostly famous for developing his unique personal filmmaking style that was characterized by melodious dialogues and traditional Iranian ambiance created through architecture and set design.

Born in 1944 in Tehran, Hatami studied cinema at the College of Dramatic Arts in Tehran.

In 1969, he made his directorial debut “Hasan the Bald”, which is Iran’s first musical. He died of pancreatic cancer in 1996.

Photo: A poster for a reading performance of “The Fisherman’s Story” by director Ruhollah Jafari.

