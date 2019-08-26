Photos of Leader on display at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – An exhibition displaying a collection of photos of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is underway at a gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran.

This collection contains pictures taken by a number of photographers on various occasions over the past 40 years, the organizers announced on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the showcase titled “This Infinite Story”.

The exhibit is showcasing photos by some anonymous and 12 renowned photographers, as well as photos from the archives of the Iranian Photographers Center (IPC), IPC director Ehsan Baqeri said.

In addition, “Pains and Gains”, a book containing photos of important political and social events that occurred in Iran over the past 40 years, was unveiled during the ceremony.

The book has recently been published by Sureh-Mehr Publications in Tehran.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by artists and a number of officials, including Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi and Art Bureau director Mohsen Momeni-Sharif.

Photo: Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi visits “This Infinite Story”, an exhibition of photos of Ayatollah Khamenei, at the Art Bureau in Tehran on August 25, 2019. (Mehr/Hamid Vakili)

