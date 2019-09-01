Iran is forerunner of justice and freedom: Ismail Haniyeh

TEHRAN - Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has said that Iran is “forerunner of justice and freedom”.

In a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei published on Sunday, Haniyeh said that Hamas will continue to remain in the resistance front until final victory is achieved.

Pointing to a Hamas delegation’s visit to Tehran in July and meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, Haniyeh said the Leader’s remarks have shown new prospect to Hamas.

NA/PA