Reza Ghoochannejhad Joins PEC Zwolle

TEHRAN - Iran forward Reza Ghoochannejhad joined Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old was with Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia but decided to dissolve his contract with the club, allowing him to join PEC Zwolle on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old Iranian had switched from SC Heerenveen to APOEL in the summer of 2018.

He then left the team to join Sydney FC on loan in the second half of the A-League season.

Gucci played 10 matches for the Australian team but scored just one goal.

Ghoochannejhad started his football career at SC Heerenveen in 2005 and has also played at Belgian teams Sint-Truiden and Standard Liège.

Reza Ghoochannejhad was a member of Iran national football team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and scored the only goal of Team Melli in the tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He also was in Russia for the 2018 World Cup but remained an unused substitute in all three matches against Morocco, Spain and Portugal.