Contemporary Istanbul displays works by Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – The Contemporary Istanbul (CI), a leading annual art fair in Turkey, hosted the Iranian galleries Khak and Mohsen during its 14th edition, the organizers have announced.

Works by Mojtaba Amini, Mohammad Mosavat, Behrang Samadzadegan, Amir-Hossein Zanjani, Kambiz Sabri, Sasan Abri, Gohar Dashti, Arya Tabandepur and several other artists were showcased by the galleries at the art fair, which was held from September 12 to 15.



Over 70 galleries from 23 countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Portugal, Greece, Russia, Spain and Austria, put over 1400 artworks by 510 artists on view during the event organized at the Istanbul Congress Center and the Rumeli Hall at the Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar Convention and Exhibition Center.

Collectors, artists, art enthusiasts, academics and critics from across the world also attended the Contemporary Istanbul.

Photo: An art aficionado takes photos during her visit to the Contemporary Istanbul, a leading annual art fair in Turkey. (CI)

