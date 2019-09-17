Iranian and British chief diplomats hold phone talks on pressing issues
September 17, 2019
TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a phone conversation on pressing issues on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website, Zarif and Raab talked about the latest bilateral ties, developments over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), consular affairs, as well as recent developments in Yemen.
