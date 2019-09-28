Ayatollah Khamenei declares legislation-making provisions

TEHRAN – In a decree issued on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared provisions of legislation-making process.

The decree was announced to the three branches of government, which includes the administration, Judiciary and parliament.



In the declaration, the Leader said that laws and regulations adopted by the three bodies should be in conformity with the constitution.



The Leader’s declaration is in line with implementing Article 110 of the Iranian constitution.

The general policies of the legislation have been prepared after consultation with the Expediency Council.

In making legislation, the Leader stated, the principle of transparency should be observed and that the laws and regulations should be crafted based on expert knowledge and long-term plans.

NA/PA