21 tourism projects underway in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province

TEHRAN – A total of 21 tourism-related projects are currently underway in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari with the aim of bolstering the travel and hospitality sector across the less-developed province.

“For the time being, 21 projects in the arena of tourism are being carried out in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari,” provincial tourism chief Merhrdad Javadi said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

Talking on job generation in relation with tourism, the official said that 67 jobs were created during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year 1398 (started March 21), adding “189 tourism-related jobs were created across the province in 1397.”

“Moreover, 305,730 travelers visited Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari in the first six months of the year, 2,730 of whom were foreign nationals,” he said.

The official put the number of visitors at 907,500 during 1397, saying that some 900,000 of them were domestic holidaymakers and 7,500 were international travelers.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari lies in the southwestern part of the country. Its capital is Shahrekord. The province has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has a considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

Currently about 40 tons to felt are yearly being made in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari through traditional and modern manners, which could be increased to 50 tons, according to official data. Experts believe that Shahr-e Kord has potential to be a world city for felt products.

