Persepolis into Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team advanced to the Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 thanks to a late goal from Vahid Amiri.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Bonyan Diesel Stadium, Amiri found the back of the net from close range in the dying moments of the match to give the visiting team a 1-0 win.

Persepolis Ali Alipour missed a penalty at the 85th minute.

“I think Persepolis deserved to win because we were the better team. We defeated a strong team because they had defeated Esteghlal in their first match in the league,” Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon said.

The 2019–20 Hazfi Cup is the 33nd season of the Iranian football knockout competition and the final match will be held in Shiraz.