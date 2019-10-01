Senior Iranian officials felicitate China on national day

TEHRAN – Top-ranking Iranian officials have offered congratulations to the Chinese government and nation on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

In a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran-Beijing ties have turned “strategic” in light of a long-term outlook on historical ties between the two nations, their cultural affinities, and developments in international relations, Tasnim reported.

The president also voiced certainty that concerted efforts by both sides would serve mutual interests and contribute to world peace and stability.

In a separate message on Tuesday, Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also congratulated Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang on the occasion.

“The relations between the two countries have developed and strengthened in all dimensions, particularly in the economic sector, and we are witnessing progress in bilateral ties in various arenas,” Jahangiri said in his message.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi also congratulated China, voicing hopes for further expansion of Tehran-Beijing ties.

Zarif made his congratulatory message in a tweet in Chinese.

Mousavi offered best wishes to the Chinese nation and government.

“I hope the strategic relations of Iran and China will expand and deepen more than ever,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

The PRC was founded on September 21, 1949, with a ceremony celebrating the forming of the Central People’s Government taking place in Tiananmen Square on October 1 that year.

The Central People’s Government passed the Resolution on the National Day of the People's Republic of China on December 2, 1949, and declared October 1 as the National Day.

