Alireza Shojanuri to play title role in “Salman Farsi” 

TEHRAN – Alireza Shojanuri, the star of Majid Majidi’s 2015 blockbuster “Muhammad (S), the Messenger of God” about the life of Muhammad (S), will play the title role in “Salman Farsi”, a TV series about the life story of the Iranian companion of the Prophet of Islam.

Shojanuri will portray Salman’s middle-age and old-age, director Davud Mirbaqeri said on Saturday during Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Managing Director Abdolali Aliasgari’s visit to the Iran Television and Cinema Town.

Aliasgari also planted a rose to celebrate launching the construction of a set for the TV series in the town.

“No project as large as ‘Salman Farsi’ has been produced by IRIB,” noted Mirbaqeri who has turned stories from the history of Islam into series such as “Mokhtarnameh” and “Imam Ali (AS)”.

Mirbaqeri said that he will begin filming “Salman Farsi” on location on Qesham Island in southern Iran in late autumn.

Salman Farsi was one of several individuals of Persian origin residing in Arabia, probably as a consequence of Sassanid involvement in Yemen. He was among the freedmen (mawali) of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and became the model of Persian converts and the symbol of the role that Persia and Persians would play in the future of Islam.

According to certain traditional narrations, Salman Farsi was the first who translated parts of the Holy Quran into Persian during the 7th century.

The plan to make “Salman Farsi” was first announced in April 2018.

The story of the series will be recounted over three seasons, the first of which will be set in the Sassanid cities of Gabae, modern Isfahan, and Ctesiphon located about 35 kilometers southeast of present-day Baghdad, Mirbaqeri said at that time.

“The second season covers the period of Salman Farsi’s life when he lived in the Byzantine Empire, and the third season is about the rise of Islam and the life of Salman in Mecca and Medina where he was in the company of the Prophet (S),” he added.

The necessary sets for the first season will be made in Iran, and the second season will be shot on location in Armenia, Turkey and Morocco, where Mirbaqeri is scheduled to hire a local cast.

The third season will be shot on a set where “Muhammad, the Messenger of God” was filmed.

He estimated that the series would take about five years to complete.

Photo: Actor Alireza Shojanuri in an undated photo.

