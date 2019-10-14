Pakistani senator says it’s impossible to ignore Iran in international diplomacy 

TEHRAN - A member of the Pakistani Senate defense committee has said Iran is a key Muslim country whose important role in international diplomacy is not ignorable.

“Iran is a Muslim and an important country, so ignoring its role in international diplomacy is impossible,” Sajed Hossein Touri told IRNA reporter in Islamabad on Sunday.

Highlighting Iran’s global and regional status, the senator said, “Even the U.S. seeks settling problems with Iran.”

The remarks by the senator come as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, visited Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation.

Khan has expressed his desire to act as a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh who have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

“We have strong ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, therefore we enjoy a firm standing for playing positive role,” Sajed Hossein Touri pointed out.”

On Pakistani prime minister’s trip to Tehran, the senator said, “As soon as taking office, Khan emphasized restoration of peace in the region. Khan’s efforts to mediate in the Persian Gulf tension, is a positive development and proves the Pakistani premier’s good intention.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement that the visit is “part of his [Khan's] initiative to promote peace and security in the region.”

The senator also praised Iran’s behavior in the region, saying, “Iran is a responsible country and it has never invaded any Muslim country.”

He added, “We must be optimistic about Khan’s mediating efforts.”

Upon his arrival in Tehran, Khan started talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. He was also set to hold meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

According to reports, he will then depart Tehran for Riyadh.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that the issue of Khan’s mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not been raised “but the latest and most important regional and international developments will be discussed during the visit.”

“The Islamic Republic has announced that it is always ready, with or without a mediator, to hold talks with its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, so that if there is any misunderstanding, it can be cleared,” Mousavi stated.

The Pakistani prime minister made his first-ever official visit to Iran in April during which he held talks with Ayatollah Khamenei and President Rouhani.

MJ/PA

