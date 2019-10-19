Bahrain repeats claims against Iran

TEHRAN – Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in fresh remarks has accused Iran of meddling in the tiny Persian Gulf island’s internal affairs, claiming that Iran has been behind the transfer of a large number of explosives to Bahrain, ILNA reported.

Quoting Asharq Al-Awsat, ILNA said Khaled bin Ahmad, based on unproven reports, has claimed that a large batch of arms and explosive materials has been transferred from Iran to Bahrain.

“The seized explosives and weapons were enough to annihilate half of the capital city of Manama,” the foreign minister claimed.

In tandem with the hostile policies of the Al-Khalifa family against Iran, the minister said, “It is important for us that we receive a message of peace and good neighborliness from Tehran otherwise we will consider Tehran as responsible (for transferring arms and explosives).”



