Iran to play Iraq in Basra Stadium: official

TEHRAN – The match between Iraq and Iran national football teams will be held at the Basra International Stadium, head of the Iraqi Football Federation, Abdul-Khaliq Masoud, said.

The 2022 World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for Nov. 14 in the stadium and the Iraqi top official says that they will not change the stadium.

The anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have gripped the capital, Baghdad, and swept through several other cities in the country's south, however Masoud says that they have no problem to host the match.

Iran are third in Group C with six points. Iraq lead the table with seven points and Bahrain sit second on goal difference.