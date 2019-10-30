Prehistoric site discovered in Iran dating to 3rd millennium BC

TEHRAN – A prehistoric site, estimated to date from the third millennium BC, has recently been discovered in Minab, southern Iran.

Found during a sand mine exploration, the site has so far yielded a broken imprinted bowl that dates from the same era, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Talking to the news agency, a local tourism official, Abbas Noruzi, attached great importance to the new discovery saying, “Historical value of the site is similar to that of Mesopotamia, which is of great importance to historians.”

Mesopotamia is a historical region of Western Asia situated within the Tigris–Euphrates river system, in the northern part of the Fertile Crescent, in modern days roughly corresponding to most of Iraq, Kuwait, the eastern parts of Syria, Southeastern Turkey, and regions along the Turkish–Syrian and Iran–Iraq borders.

Located in Hormozgan province, Minab is known for having abundant date palms and being a fishing zone.

