“Sleep No More” wins screenplay award at Rhode Island festival

TEHRAN – Iranian screenwriter Iman Davari received first prize in the screenplay competition of the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) for his work “Sleep No More”, the organizers announced last week.

Kenneth Sanabria from Costa Rica won the grand prize of the festival in this section for his screenplay “Blood and Ash”, while “Yosemite” written by Daniel Talbott received the grand prize of the festival in the national section.

“Like a Secret” By Iranian writer Saeid Zamanian was also among the 42 finalists in the screenplay competition.

Photo: A poster for “Sleep No More”, a screenplay by Iranian writer Iman Davari.

