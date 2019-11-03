Navy chief: Iran to mass produce undersea missiles 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Navy commander announced on Sunday that his forces have accessed the technology to launch missiles from under the sea, vowing to upgrade the mission to mass production in the near future.

During a visit to a technical-engineering workshop at the venue of Shahid Beheshti University, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi highlighted the navy’s achievements in different aspects.

“Today in the navy, we have attained the technology of launching missiles from under the sea decks and also from the depth of the sea. Human resources, submarines, missiles, the missiles’ cylinders are to be totally Iranian and domestically-made or trained,” Khanzadi explained.

The admiral further said, “Last year at this time, we test-fired a missile from under the sea and now we have managed to mass-produce it.”

The commander went on to say, “The Iranian navy owns the largest logistic vessel in the Middle East region.”

The commander also said the Iranian navy will stage a military exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies at the beginning days of 2020.

Khanzadi also said Iran’s navy enjoys the largest flotilla in the Caspian Sea after Russia.

Back in November 2018, Khanzadi said that the country's exports decreased the time needed for manufacturing destroyers to less than two years.

"Today, we enjoy the capacity to build destroyers in a timespan of fewer than two years and we are making efforts to reduce it to less than one year," Rear Admiral Khanzadi said at the time.

Iran has made major achievements in manufacturing different weapons and military equipment in recent years.

MJ/PA