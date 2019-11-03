“Last Fiction” picked as best at Epic ACG Fest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ashkan Rahgozar’s award-winning movie “The Last Fiction” has been named best feature animation at the Epic Animation, Comics and Games Fest – Epic ACG Fest in Mountain View, California.

“The Last Fiction” is about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

“Harvie & the Magic Museum” co-directed by Inna Evlannikova and Martin Kotík from Russia won the Grand Jury Prize in the feature competition, while “Tragic Magic” by Geoff Clark from the U.S. received the Grand Jury Prize in the short competition.

The award for best comic single went to “FAT” by Fangya Deng and Yalong Li, and the award for best original design in the games category was bestowed upon “Terran Resistance” by Shicong Hao.

Photo: “The Last Fiction” by Ashkan Rahgozar.

