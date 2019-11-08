Iran, Azerbaijan stress expansion of trade ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani and Azerbaijan Republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stressed expansion of trade ties between the two countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai international expo in China.

As reported by IRNA on Thursday, the two sides discussed the need for further development of trade and commercial ties between Tehran and Baku.

In the meeting, Mustafayev emphasized the need for joining the two counties’ railways and roads, as well as mutual cooperation in industrial, commercial and joint production projects.

The Iranian minister for his part called for pursuing the previous agreements reached between the two countries including identification of the items that can be included in a preferential trade agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic.

Rahmani traveled to Shanghai on Monday to meet with Chinese officials as well as participate in the second Shanghai international expo.

Annual bilateral trade between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic is over $500 million.

EF/MA