What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Vista Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Tayyebeh Dejdoost.

The exhibit titled “Inversion” runs until November 25 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Mohsen Farahani is underway at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Inverse” will run until November 20 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Bita Mohabbati are on display in an exhibition at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Transition” will be running until November 20 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* A collection of paintings by Mehdi Ziraki is currently on view in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Inside” will run until November 20 at the gallery located at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* Marina Varzi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at White Line Gallery.

The exhibit named “Orsi” runs until November 25 at the gallery, which can be found at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jam-e Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Fatemeh Joshaqani is underway at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Sense of Place” will run until November 20 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* A collection of paintings by Homa Bazrafshan is on display in an exhibition at Etemad Negarestan Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until December 3 at the gallery located at Negarestan Garden near Baharestan Square.



Photo

* Shokuh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos by Shaqayeq Karimi.

The exhibition will be running until November 20 at the gallery that can be found at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Photos by Mahbubeh Karamali are on display in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Break Time” will run until November 26 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* A collection of photos by Sudabeh shayegan is on display in an exhibition at Theme Gallery.

Entitled “Defective Receiver”, the exhibit runs until November 21 at the gallery located at 10 Zebarjad Alley, North Villa St., off Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* An exhibition displaying sculptures and sets of installation by Elmira Salamat is underway at Elaheh Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Strayed” will run until November 25 at the gallery located at 47 Golfam St., off Africa Ave.

ABU/MMS

