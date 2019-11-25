Rouhani felicitates Bosnia and Herzegovina on national day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to the people and government of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the country’s national day.

In a message to the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, Rouhani also hoped that the level of bilateral relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina would further expand in the future.

President Rouhani’s message is as follows, as reported by his office’s website:

In the Name of God,

Your Excellency Mr Zeljko Komsic,

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the National Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The background of the two countries' relations shows the determination of the two sides in the path of the comprehensive development of relations. I hope that the future we will see this process continue and deepen further.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

