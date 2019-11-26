Foreign students residing in Iran take part in robotics contest
November 26, 2019
The first international robotics contest for foreign students residing in Iran kicked off on Saturday in the Persian Gulf island of Kish.
Fourteen teams of students from Australia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, India, Britain, Japan, Pakistan, Tanzania, the United States, France, Ukraine, Greece, Romania, and a team of students with hearing impairment participated in the 3-day event.
Some 400,000 students of foreign origin are currently studying in Iran.
Leave a Comment