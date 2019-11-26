“Funfair” crowned best short at Foyle Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Kaveh Mazaheri’s award-winning film “Funfair” was named best international short at the 32nd Foyle Film Festival in Northern Ireland, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The film will also qualify for further consideration at the 2019 Academy Awards following its win at the closing ceremony of the event held at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry-Londonderry.

Actor and producer Sorush Saeidi attended the ceremony to collect the award.

“Funfair” tells the story of Majid, a young financially struggling man who comes up with a ploy in order to better the life of his wife, Sarah.

Mazaheri’s previous film “Retouch” won awards at the festivals in Tribeca, Krakow and Palm Springs.

Shaun O’Connor’s “A White Horse” won the award for best Irish short, and Hungarian director Géza M. Toth’s “Matches” was picked as best animated short at the Foyle Film Festival.

“We are delighted to present these three deserving films with our prestigious Light in Motion award,” festival director Bernadette McLaughlin said that the closing ceremony.

Over 120 short films from some 23 countries around the world were screened during the festival.

Photo: Sorush Saeidi (R), actor and producer of the Iranian film “Funfair”, and other winners celebrate after receiving awards during the 32nd Foyle Film Festival at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland on November 24, 2019. (FFF)

