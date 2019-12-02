Tehran conference to explore women’s role in Iranian-Islamic civilization

TEHRAN – A conference titled “Women’s Place in Iranian-Islamic Civilization” will be held in Tehran on February 24 and 25, 2020, aiming to discuss women’s duties throughout the Iranian history.

Co-organized by Iranology Foundation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) office in Tehran, the event plans to explore woman’s role in various fields such as creative economy, entrepreneurship and social responsibility, family relationships, restoration and promotion of intangible cultural heritage, as well as fertility, creation and progress in prehistoric, ancient and Islamic-era epochs.

Amongst other themes for the conference are: Women in other societies, women’s role in preserving sustainable peace and progress based on Iranian and Islamic philosophies, women’s self-care and self-confidence, women in media and the internet: opportunities and threats, women’s role in future studies of science and technology both in Muslim-majority communities and other countries.

Scholars and researchers willing to take part in the conference may send their abstract papers to the secretariat by January 5, and full papers by February 4, IQNA reported.

AFM/MG