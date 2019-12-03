Iran runners-up in three-nation futsal tourney

TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team failed to win Mashhad Cup 2019.

Team Melli, who are getting ready for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, lost to Belarus 3-2 in their must-win game in Mashhad’s Shahid Beheshti Hall on Tuesday.

Iran had started the three-nation campaign with a 5-5 draw against Slovakia, while Belarus beat the European team 4-1.

Iran became runners-up with a better goal difference than Slovakia.

Belarus claimed the title with two wins.

The 2020 AFC Futsal Championship will take place in Turkmenistan from 26 Feb. 26 to Mar. 8.