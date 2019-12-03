Iran runners-up in three-nation futsal tourney

  1. Sports
December 3, 2019

TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team failed to win Mashhad Cup 2019.

Team Melli, who are getting ready for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, lost to Belarus 3-2 in their must-win game in Mashhad’s Shahid Beheshti Hall on Tuesday.

Iran had started the three-nation campaign with a 5-5 draw against Slovakia, while Belarus beat the European team 4-1.

Iran became runners-up with a better goal difference than Slovakia.

Belarus claimed the title with two wins.

The 2020 AFC Futsal Championship will take place in Turkmenistan from 26 Feb. 26 to Mar. 8.

Tags

Leave a Comment

4 + 4 =