Ayatollah Khamenei says prayer is God’s great blessing

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a message on Thursday that prayer is God’s great blessing which helps humans stay away from sins.

“Among God’s great blessings, which no one can count, there are some [blessings] which are clearly remarkable and make thinkers wonder. Prayer is among the most interesting and wonderful blessings,” the Leader said in his message to the Muslim prayers (Namaz) conference in Gorgan, Golestan province.

The Leader also said that prayer gives “spirituality” to human interaction.

