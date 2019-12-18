Iranian director Qorban Mohammadpur to film next project in Vietnam 

TEHRAN – Qorban Mohammadpur, the Iranian director of the box office hit “Salam Mumbai”, will be shooting his next project in Vietnam.

“The screenplay of the co-production between Iran and Vietnam named ‘Falling in Love in Hanoi’ has been completed and shooting will begin in two months,” Mohammadpur told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.

“We are waiting for the Vietnam government’s permission and the major part of the film will be shot in the country,” he said.

“Two main members of the cast will be from Vietnam, added Mohammadpur who made his previous films “Salam Mumbai” and “The Devil’s Daughter” in India with casts of Iranian and Bollywood actors.

The film tells the story of a man named Ali who is suffering from depression since his fiancé was killed in an accident. Ali’s parents decide to send him to Vietnam to visit a friend named Ahmad in order to change his mood but several events are waiting for Ali while he arrives in Hanoi.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Qorban Mohammadpur’s new project “Falling in Love in Hanoi”.

