Pompeo has transferred ‘hellish ideologies’ to foreign policy

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “loudspeaker of deception, humiliation, extremism, ignorance, bullying and insulting” who has transferred “hellish ideologies” to foreign policy.

Pompeo was the CIA chief in the Trump administration before replacing Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.



“Pompeo, who was head of a hellish, deceptive and subversive organization, has transferred his hellish ideologies to diplomacy and he is not at the level of any foreign minister in the world and he has no real position in this field,” Mousavi said.

Pompeo claimed on Thursday, “We’re telling the Iranian people that they have friends across the world and in America seeking justice for wrongs that have been done to them.”

The United States announced on Thursday new sanctions against Iran, targeting individuals in the judicial courts and security services.

The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday the sanctions were imposed on two Iranian judges, Abolghassem Salavati and Mohammad Moghisseh, accusing them of punishing Iranian citizens and dual nationals for participating in the protests, according to Press TV.

NA/PA