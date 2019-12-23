Judiciary chief highlights importance of reviving public rights

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi said on Sunday that public rights in urban management must be revived.

“I think it will be very useful to study such subjects in university,” he said at a conference on reviving public rights.

In the meeting which was attended by the Tehran City Council chief, Tehran’s mayor, transport and housing minister and some others, the top judge attached great importance to interaction between universities and those who implement plans.

Commenting on air pollution, he said that it is necessary to find solutions better than closing schools.

