Iranian women make history in Belt Wrestling World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s team made history by winning the 2019 Belt Wrestling World Championships for the first time on Monday.

Team Melli claimed the title with 93 points, followed by Kyrgyz Republic (89) and Kazakhstan (63).

The Iranian women won three medals in the competition.

Hanieh Ashouri seized a gold medal at the +75kg after defeating her Belarusian rival in the final match of +75kg.

On Sunday, Fatemeh Fattahi Juybari won a silver medal at the 60kg and Zahra Yazdani claimed a bronze in the 55kg.

Iran took part in the event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan with six female wrestlers.

Belt Wrestling is a form of wrestling that is one of the oldest historically recorded sports. It involves contestants aiming to knock each other over by grappling with a belt.