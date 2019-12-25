Iran to unveil national brand name for tourism

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister has said that the national brand for tourism will be unveiled on February 11, 2020.

The ministry has been cooperating very well with the World Tourism Organization and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Ali-Asghar Mounesan said on Monday, Mehr reported.

The issue of rural employment and ecotourism has been one of the drastic measures taken in the [President Rouhani’s] administration, he said, adding, “In this period, welfare and recreational centers increased from 400 to 1,700 across the country, showing a considerable growth.”

“Rural tourism has developed rapidly in the country. Not only development of rural tourism has prevented migration of villagers to the city, but also reverse migration has been created from cities to villages.”

Ecotourism is one of the subjects that has been highly welcomed by domestic and foreign tourists, the minister concluded.

AFM/MG