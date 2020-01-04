Worth of trades at IME increases 73% in a week

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 73 percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department announced.

Some 862,206 tons of commodities worth over $928 million were traded at this market in the past week, and the volume of trades experienced a 62-percent growth.

last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 327,835 tons of various products worth $493 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 313,363 tons of steel, 4,770 tons of copper, 9,260 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 300 tons of zinc ingot and 10 tons of lead ingot as well as 21 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 533,460 tons of different commodities with the total value of $436 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 158,821 tons of bitumen, 21,300 tons of VB feed stock, 75,982 tons of polymer products, 17,060 tons of lube cut oil, 35,132 tons of chemical products, 2,000 tons of slaps waxes, 674 tons of insulation, 2,300 tons of base oil, as well as 29,115 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 910 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

As previously reported, the value of trades at IME rose 26 percent to reach 135 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Some 2.851 million tons of commodities were reportedly traded at this market in the mentioned month to experience a growth of 16 percent.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

