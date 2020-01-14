TEDPIX, IFX climb up on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stok Exchange (TSE), rose 3,874 points to 395,912 on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Some 6.183 billion securities worth 34.674 trillion rials (about $825.5 million) were reportedly traded at TSE.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), climbed 49 points to 5,094 as 2.012 billion securities valued at 17.067 trillion rials (about $406.3 million) were traded on Tuesday.

MA/MA