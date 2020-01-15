$25m allocated to meet urgent needs in flood-hit areas

TEHRAN – A budget of one trillion rials (nearly $25 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) was allocated to meet urgent needs in flood-hit provinces of the country, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, head of Planning and Budget Organization, wrote on his Twitter account.

Unprecedented heavy rainfall which began on January 10 has led to flash flooding in the southern provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, and Hormozgan, IRNA reported.

Preliminary estimates indicate the incident has caused damage of up to 30 trillion rials (nearly $715 million) to different sectors of Sistan-Baluchestan province.

According to the latest assessments, 500 villages and 14 cities are grappling with flooding and some 20,000 residential units have been destructed partially or completely.

Currently, 3,500 people are working and providing relief and rescue operations in the flood-stricken areas of the province.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message, has called on all responsible bodies and the public to help the flood-affected people of Sistan-Baluchestan as much as possible.

