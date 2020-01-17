Leader: U.S. airbase destruction is a ‘Day of Allah’

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the knocking down of the U.S. airbase in Iraq should be considered a “Day of Allah (God)”.

Addressing worshippers during the Tehran Friday Prayers, Ayatollah Khamenei explained that Days of Allah are when societies, humans and ethnicities rid themselves of the oppressors.

This is the first time in eight years that the Leader delivers a sermon at the Friday Prayers in Tehran's Mosalla mosque, where huge crowds of worshipers have already gathered.

The last time Ayatollah Khamenei led Friday prayers at Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Leader’s remarks come two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the drone strikes that martyred Lieutenant General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) as well as eight other companions.

The last two weeks were filled with adventures and were exceptional, the Leader said.

“Bitter adventures, sweet adventures and incidents that taught lessons happened to the Iranian nation,” he said.

“The day that 10 million people in Iran and hundreds of thousands in Iraq and some other countries took to the streets to appreciate the blood of the Quds Force commander and created the world’s greatest farewell is a Day of Allah,” Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

He said such days make history. “They’re not ordinary days,” he added.

Millions of mourners took to the streets in Ahwaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom, and Kerman – Soleimani’s hometown – to attend the top general’s funeral procession.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the assassination of General Soleimani.

"Our nation is a grateful nation and has been grateful over the years for divine blessings," the Leader said.

The people saluted the soul of this martyr and burned the flags of the U.S. and Israel, he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the media empire of the Zionists tried in vain to accuse our general of terrorism, but God Almighty made their plan backfire.

“This assassination was recorded as a scandal for the U.S. government … They martyred a person who was the most powerful commander in the fight against terrorism in the region,” he added.

