Iran 2019 Scientific and Academic Breakthroughs

Iran made remarkable achievements in science and technology in 2019 and ISCA News Agency is trying to review some these accomplishments in 2019. According to an ISCA report, the second part of some notable scientific breakthroughs in Iran over the past year (2019) is as follow:

April 2019:

Tabriz University Researchers Develop Security Marking Tech. by Reversible Photopatterning

Researchers from Tabriz University developed the technology of security marking by reversible photopatterning. The size and morphology of the latex particles were characterized by scanning electron microscopy and dynamic light scattering and their functionality were characterized by Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC). The Results are published in the Journal of Applied Materials & Interfaces with an impact factor of 8.

Varamin IAU Researcher Creates 1st Graphene Switch in the Country

Researchers from Varamin Islamic Azad University designed and created the first “Graphene Switch” which can be applied in very high frequency (terahertz). Zeynab Ramezani, electrical engineering professor in Varamin IAU, carried out a research, with the title of “Gated graphene island-enabled tunable charge transfer plasmon terahertz metamodulator,” which has been published on Nanoscale scientific journal.

Based on the article, Graphene-enhanced optoelectronic terahertz (THz) signal processing offers an exquisite potential for tailoring extreme-subwavelength platforms to develop tunable and highly-responsive photonic tools.

Iranian Researchers’ New 3D Scanner Can Scan Body Less than a Minute

A group of Iranian researchers succeeded in making a 3D scanner that can scan body less than a minute. They could create 3D body scanners that can capture a human body to generate a very detailed 3D model.

The application of this device, which can be applied in health monitoring system, is as simple as standing without movement and quite short (under 1 minute) until the device records millions of points from its body using infrared safe waves.

Laser Design is able to successfully use 3D scanning technology to obtain 3D images and models of an individual body part or the entire human body without safety risk to people, magnetic radiation or special markers. 3D body scanning services can take thousands of measurements in seconds.

Iranian Researchers Produce Wound Care Dressing Creating Growth Factor

Iranian researchers could produce a kind of wound care dressing that creates growth factor and heals variety of wounds and burns.

A knowledge-based company, located in the Technology Tower in AmirKabir University of Technology, has succeeded to produce Collagen Matrix Dressing which has the similar structure of extracellular matrix and biopolymers, so it can create a natural environment for body cells and provide an optimal and stress free condition for cells.

This process would lead to the presence of growth factors and could increase their sustainability therefore; the rate of cell division as well as the process of wound healing will be increased.

May 2019:

Iran Unveils 4 Homegrown Drugs for Cancer, Diabetes Treatment

Iranian scientists unveiled four Iranian-produced drugs for cancer and diabetes treatment, including Regorafenib and Sorafenib.

The anti-cancer drugs included the highly important and expensive Regorafenib and Sorafenib, while Empagliflozin and Dapagliflozin were unveiled for the treatment of diabetic patients.

Sorafenib, known by its brand name Nexavar, is used to treat kidney, liver, and thyroid cancer. The product was produced only by Germany and the US until now. The Iranian version of the product is sold at less than one-tenth of its price on the global market, which is as high as $4,880.

Empagliflozin, sold under the trade name Jardiance, is used to treat type 2 diabetes. Iran is now the third producer of the medication, after Germany and the US.

Dapagliflozin, sold under the brand name Farxiga, is also used to treat type 2 diabetes. Iran managed to obtain the technology to produce the medication after the UK.

Ilkhchi IAU Shines in RoboNIT 2019

IRC FPV robotic team from Ilkhchi Islamic Azad University succeeded in winning over its rivals and became champion in Flying Robot League in RoboNIT 2019 that was held from April 28 to 30.

Ilkhchi IAU teams, IRC FPV (UAV League) and IRC FIGHTER, (RoboFighter League) competed in the 14th edition of AI and Robotics Competition, Exhibition of Inventions & Innovations and COM Challenge Startup event, held in Babol Noshirvani University of Technology.

IRC FPV team became champion in UAV League and won the first place in this scientific event, with the presence of more than 300 student teams and 750 national and international companies from America, Canada, France, Germany, Brazil and Afghanistan.

Iranian Researchers Install New Computer Server for Brain Simulation

Iranian researchers installed new calculation computer server to facilitate complicated brain simulation and processing brain images.

An Assistant Professor at the Institute for Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Shahid Beheshti University, Dr. Reza Khosrowabadi stated that the server can make the analysis and calculations of brain data, easier and faster.

Installing this server was based on the international Human Connectome Project (HCP). HCP is a project to construct a map of the complete structural and functional neural connections in vivo within and across individuals.

The project was part of National Brain Mapping Plan and the new server was installed in Iran National Brain Mapping Laboratory (NBML).

The hardware can save large sizes of brain structural and functional images. The Linux software operating system and advanced image processing software also help the researchers in brain mapping, he added.

“Brain modeling can help us in doing research about a wide range of brain disorders. For example, by designing neuron-feedbacks or using brain stimulations we can better understand brain mechanisms.”

Iranian Researchers Make Domestic fNIRS Device

A professor of School of Electrical and Computer Engineering of University of Tehran announced on making functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) device for the first time in the country.

In his interview with ISCA News Agency, Seyed Kamaledin Setarehdan explained that Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) measures different perspectives of brain activity and has been used successfully to monitor cognitive states and activity.

He emphasized that Functional NIRS (fNIRS) is a specialized research imaging technique that uses near-infrared light to examine the function of the living brain. This device has been made for the first time in the country in School of Electrical and Computer Engineering of University of Tehran.

Setarehdan declared that in comparison with common methods of recording electrical activities of the brain, fNIRS can detect active area in cerebral cortex through sending and receiving light with specific wavelengths to brain tissue. He said that almost 5 devices have been created in Sharif University of Technology, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, University of Tabriz, University of Isfahan and Shiraz University.

Diagnosing ADHD in children, monitoring the amount of oxygen of baby’s brain in NICU, monitoring the depth of anesthesia during surgeries and evaluating various types of diseases related to the brain activity are some applications of this device.

June 2019:

Iranian Engineers Design First Domestic Blood Sugar Test Device

The acting director of Food and Drug Administration announced that the first Iranian blood sugar test device was designed by engineers.

According to an ISCA report, Iranian engineers unveiled the first Iranian blood sugar test device in Iran Health Exhibition which was held from June 9 to 12 in Tehran.

The device first needs to pass the necessary quality tests and if it receives the required licenses, it can be used instead of the foreign rivals.

Iran Becomes Self-Sufficient in Supplying Hospital Disinfectants

Iranian producers became self-sufficient in manufacturing hospital equipment to control infection, a senior official at the Association of Manufacturers of Medical and Laboratory Equipment said.

Mehdi Shahmoradi Moghadam said that two Iranian knowledge-based firms attained the know-how to produce the disinfecting and sterilizing equipment for the central sterile services department (CSSD).

Researchers Develop Cheap, Precise Nanosensor for Metal Detection in Food

An Iranian team of researchers at University of Kurdistan developed a cheap yet precise ultrasensitive nanosensor for detection of heavy metals in food and water.

There are strict standards for the presence of heavy metals in food and water since they can cause serious health problems. This makes sensors and detectors of heavy metals very useful and valuable.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), a group of Iranian researchers at University of Kurdistan used carbon dots/AuNPs as donor/acceptor platform for measuring Hg2 in fish. The use of carbon dots has numerous advantages compared to other competitors. It is simple, portable, and has higher sensitivity and precision and in the meantime cost effective.

The results of the study have been published in the New Journal of Chemistry with an impact factor of 3.2.

(Source: Iscanews)